FIRE UPDATE: Fire burning on multiple fronts

Mary Pursey surveys the damage to fence lines at Bora Ridge with her friend Sue from Casino after fire swept through Bora Ridge near Coraki. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT WE KNOW:

Nightcap National Park: Watch & Act, out of control

Bora Ridge fire: Watch & Act, two homes lost, 4 suffering smoke inhalation

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Torrington fire: Advice level, out of control

UPDATE 9.20am: DANGEROUS fire conditions are forecast for Tuesday, November 12.

Widespread areas of NSW will experience Severe or Extreme fire danger.

Under these conditions, lives and homes will be at risk.

RFS advises people start taking action now.

Nimbin RFS posted an update on the Mt Nardi fire to their Facebook site last night.

They said : "Night time operations continue along Wallace Rd. Fire remains to the east of this ridge line and north of the hand-tool line east to the top of Tuntable Falls. The western and northern fire-ground edges remain inaccessible".

They said Terania Creek operations have been successful in keeping fire away from homes, despite a spot-over across the Nicholson Trail.

Day crews from The Channon, Dunoon and Rosebank worked during the day and crews from Blue Knob, Hanging Rock, Tuncester and Nimbin worked overnight.

"Night crews are currently taking advantage of benign conditions, investigating strategies to minimise any further southern expansion of that spread."

The post said: "East of Terania Creek crews have been in a battle to save homes in the Upper Huonbrook, with fire along both sides of that Byron Shire valley. Mt Nardi brigades don't have any exposure to that Eastern Division of this fire".

Organisers have advised The Channon markets have been cancelled today.

Original story: FIRES continue to burn across the Northern Rivers, with a Watch & Act warning in place for the Mt Nardi fire.

The fire is burning in the Nightcap National Park and is impacting Terania Creek, Tuntable Falls and Huonbrook.

The Rural Fire service said the fire is burning on multiple fronts towards Tuntable Falls Road in the south and Huonbrook in the east.

Fire activity has eased and firefighters continue working to slow the spread of the fire.

Residents are advised to follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

If you are in the area of Tuntable Falls and your plan is to leave, leave towards Nimbin.

If you are in the area of Terania Creek Road and Terania Creek and your plan is to leave, leave towards The Channon.

A bush fire burning in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge is at Advice level.

The fire has burnt more than 790 hectares and is out of control and burning on multiple fronts.

To the north the fire is burning towards the Coraki Ellangowan Road near Bora Ridge.

To the south the fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road in the Yarringully State Conservation Area.

Crews are on scene as there is still a threat to properties in the area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road, Coraki-Ellangowan Road and the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road at Bora Ridge, monitor conditions.

Put your bush fire plan into action and know what you will do if the fire threatens.

The Torrington fire is at Advice level, but is burning out of control.

The Wardell fire is listed at advice level and is listed as 'under control'.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 10/11/2019 12:00 or if the situation changes.