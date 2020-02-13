Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
Weather

Fire truck gets stuck in Coast floodwaters

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Feb 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A fire truck has become caught in floodwater at Helensvale after a road partially collapsed underneath it during today's extreme weather.

The crew were leaving a call-out along Siganto Dr shortly before 12pm when they were stopped by flooding across the road.

The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone
The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed they attempted to turn around but the shoulder of the road collapsed, tipping the truck.

It's unclear how they plan to remove the vehicle.

The incident came after heavy rain caused Saltwater Creek - which runs under Siganto Dr - to rise, flooding the street.

rain road collapse weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

        premium_icon OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

        News FLOOD predictions are becoming a reality as water starts to seep over the top of bridges and roads in multiple locations across the Coffs Coast.

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery

        Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        premium_icon Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        News Landslip after torrential rain cuts off road in Nambucca Heads.

        Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        premium_icon Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        News The Coffs Coast could be in for a rough ride.