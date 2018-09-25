Fire threatens service station

A fire that broke out inside a panel beating workshop threatened to spread to an adjoining service station in Kempsey this morning.

A local resident captured the moment that flames engulfed the workshop.

A massive NSW Fire and Rescue response was able to control the fire and stop it spreading to the service station just before 8am.

The employees of the Verge St panel shop were able to escape unharmed however it appears the shop is a total loss, along with a number of vehicles that were on site undergoing repair.

Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue Inspector Tony Lenthall praised the work of fire crews in knocking down the flames in half an hour after responding on scene.

"When crews arrived the panel beating shop was totally involved in flames," Inspt Lenthall said.

"Fire spreading to attached buildings and there was a risk of flames spreading to a nearby service station and a house located nearby.

"Crews have done a great job in preventing that from happening, a great job by all on scene.

Five Fire and Rescue appliances were tasked to the scene along with an aerial pumper from Coffs Harbour due to the initial reports from the scene, however that fire truck was later turned around after locals crews quickly contained the fire's spread.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

It is understood workers into the business had been welding prior to the fire breaking out.