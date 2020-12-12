FIRE AT SUGAR MILL: Crews battle blaze in torrential rain

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Broadwater sugar mill. Photo courtesy of NSW Fire & Rescue Evans Head.

FIREFIGHTERS from Evans Head, Coraki, Woodburn, Wardell and the Hazmat unit were called to the Broadwater sugar mill to help battle a blaze at the plant.

NSW Fire & Rescue's Evans Head unit posted about the dramatic incident on its Facebook page today.

"A challenging night for Fire & Rescue 288 Evans Head station, being called to assist RFS to a fire at the Broadwater sugar mill," the wrote.

"Upon arrival a fire was found from the bottom of a conveyor to the top and into a fuel storage bin - luckily which was empty.

"With the mill internal fire sprinkler system containing the middle section of the fire, crews from 288 Evans Head, 267 Coraki and Woodburn RFS used breathing apparatus to fight the fire at top and bottom, assisted by both 316 Hazmat and Wardell RFS.

"Fire fighting was hampered by the location of the fire in an industrial plant, restricting access, and at some times torrential rain.

"After several hours all areas of the fire were extinguished.

"NSW Ambulance service were on scene to ensure our safety and monitoring every crew member as they came out of their breathing apparatus.

"A good job done by all, with the fire contained to the area of origin."