Fire sale property was considered a record suburb price

DOES this look like the kitchen of a home that recently sold for just under $4-million in Emerald Beach?

It seemed one lucky property owner had hit the jackpot, selling a five-bedroom, two-storey, strata title home on a 1947sqm block for a cool $3,983,000.

According to Ray White Coffs Harbour's website the home in Emerald Heights Drive offers, 'town-house style living, is elevated to capture the breezes and has a family friendly floor plan'.

Dated pale, pink nightmare kitchen aside, this property has an added issue.

The neighbouring property within the strata plan has remnants of a dwelling destroyed by fire and it's likely a new dwelling will be constructed in the near future, adjoining this home.

This property was originally listed with Ray White Coffs Harbour in October 2018 for $415,000. Yes, you read that right, $415,000.

The agent's listing blurb stated the property, "has just received a fresh coat of paint and new carpet, which adds to the appeal.” That must have been be one incredible paint job. Even the team from Selling Houses Australia sneaking in and doing a miraculous make-over would struggle to get that kind of return on each renovation dollar spent.

Did this Emerald Beach property get a new record for the area? Wendy Andrews

The zoning is still residential, so no surprises there and there are no killer ocean views. So just how do you get $3.4 million over an asking price of $415,000?

The answer is, you don't.

A simple comma in the wrong spot and an extra zero on the sold price had some residents thinking there was a new record for the area.

"We're in the process of getting the paperwork sorted and getting it fixed on realestate.com,” said selling agent Brett Finnie, Ray White Coffs Harbour

"It was just one too many zeros; the property sold for $398,300 not $3,983,000.

"If it had sold for the $3,983,000 I'd be off on holidays with that sort of commission.”