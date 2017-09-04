Fire permits suspended on Coffs Coast

The Rural Fire Service has suspended fire permits in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shire.

FIRE permits have been suspended in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shire local government areas due to prevailing dry conditions.

The NSW Rural Fire Service made the announcement this afternoon, after a weekend that saw local crews battle several bush and grass fires.

NSW RFS Acting Team Manager Rachael Eggins said the decision to suspend fire permits had been made in order to help keep the local community safe.

A number of local fires have kept NSW RFS volunteers busy in recent days, including a five-hectare fire at Finlays Rd Korora and a 10ha fire at Bennetts Rd Coffs Harbour.

Firefighters worked hard round the clock to contain these fires, which are now at patrol status.

Several smaller fires were also extinguished, mainly resulting from irresponsible use of fire.

"In warm, dry and windy conditions fires can start quickly and spread rapidly. As there is little to no rain forecast in the coming weeks, the potential is there for dangerous fire weather to eventuate," Ms Eggins said.

"While fire permits are suspended, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes."

Ms Eggins said all residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a completed and practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan, in order to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire.

"If you are not prepared for the bush fire season then you must act now," Ms Eggins said.

"All households should have a well practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan so residents know what to do, particularly on days of increased fire danger, because there is no room for complacency when it comes to bush fire safety."

For further information on current Fire Danger Ratings, or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, visit the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or phone the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.