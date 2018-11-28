Fire permits suspended as wild weather batters east coast

Local NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers have travelled to Queensland today as the state faces several bushfires.

Local NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers have travelled to Queensland today as the state faces several bushfires. SCOTT POWICK

AS torrential rain buckets down south, fire permits have been suspended on the mid north coast today with the region facing a very high fire danger rating.

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain for Coffs Harbour forecast for the rest of the day, with northerly winds of 20-30 km/h turning westerly 30-35 km/h in the late afternoon.

On the North Coast, including the Clarence Valley, strong, dry winds and warm temperatures are generating a severe fire danger in the region.

Meanwhile, emergency services are battling severe bushfires in Queensland as the state faces extreme conditions in the face of the heatwave, while down south Sydney residents are facing torrential rain and flash flooding.

Volunteer firefighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Coast and Lower Hunter Districts have today travelled north to assist Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in tackling the fires.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, conditions on the Coffs Coast are expected to remain dry for the rest of the week with maximum temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology have released an animation of the system rolling in today and forecast for rest of day: http://www.bom.gov.au/bomtransfer/severeweatherupdates/28112018_WU_NSWanimation.mp4