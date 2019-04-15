Menu
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Crime

Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 7:04 AM
LOCAL fire brigades are reminding residents the importance of attaining a permit and following the conditions after a landowners pile burn attracted the attention of the Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade.

On Saturday night a landowner lit a small pile burn, which following a Triple 0 call, the brigade attended and had to put it out.

"If they had a permit and followed the conditions would have been fine," Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade said on their Facebook.

"The landowner may also get an infringement notice from the Rural Fire Service for lighting a fire without a permit during the Bush Fire Danger Period.

"Permits have been extended until the 30 April.

"They are easy to get by ringing your local brigade permit officer or the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre, if you don't know who that is.

"They will come out, have a look and give you one while explaining the conditions. Follow these and you will not have a problem.

Permits are free.

fire permit northern rivers crime rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

