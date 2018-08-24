Menu
Fire inside shopping centre store

24th Aug 2018 5:30 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have been called to extinguish a blaze inside a Coffs Coast shopping centre. 

Nambucca Valley Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Nambucca Valley Plaza just before 4.30pm.

It is understood the fire may have broken out inside a discount store leading to the evacuation of the centre. 

Firefighters said crews were able to limit the damage to stock and the ceiling of the shopfront. 

Fire and Rescue crews are this evening on the scene of a fire at Nambucca Plaza.
The store, which has sustained smoke damage is being ventilated.

Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating.  

