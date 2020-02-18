Fire fighters shake their rumpf in new viral video

The Grafton Fire and Rescue crew are at it again with a new viral video.

DO you remember those dancing fire fighters from the Clarence Valley shaking some booty on Tik Tok?

Well, they're back in front of the camera with a new dance routine that is sure to remain with you for some time.

Fire and Rescue 306 Grafton deputy captain Chris Rumpf posted the new video on Monday and has since racked up over 15,000 views on the social video platform Tik Tok.

The video shows four crew members celebrating a flood mud clean-up at the Grafton Rowing Club, turning to the camera and gyrating to the AhiChallenge.