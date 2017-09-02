22°
Fire fighters kept busy on Coffs Coast

Trevor Veale
Brad Greenshields
by

2.00pm: A bush fire covering five hectares is still burning out of control at Korora.

Fire fighters have contained a fire near Woolgoolga at Embankment Forest Rd.

Police have closed off Bruxner Park Rd to motorists due to a bushfire burning at Korora.
1.15pm: To ensure the safety of all in the vicinity of the Korora fire, police have blocked off Bruxner Park Rd to motorists.

Fire fighters have brought the fire at Boambee under control.

12.30pm: THE sounds of sirens from fire trucks have been ringing around Coffs Harbour as fire fighters race out to reports of blazes.

The latest fire reported to the Rural Fire Service is one burning near Macalpine Way in Boambee.

As the fire has only recently been reported it's difficult to ascertain the size of the bush fire but the early indications are there's no immediate danger to any properties.

There is a second front west of Korora but fire fighters have that blaze covering two hectares near Finlays Rd under control.

Further north a fire is burning at Arrawarra Beach Rd.

Topics:  boambee bushfire bush fire coffs harbour fire fire fighters korora nsw rfs rural fire service

Coffs Coast Advocate
