NSW FIRE and Rescue crews are cleaning up an oil spill at the BP service station and have closed one lane of traffic.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews received the call out at 5.32pm.

One southbound lane between Sawmill Rd and Bruce King Dr has been closed.

Caution is advised.

This is the second spill at the service station in less than a week.

Early Friday morning Hazmat and Rural Fire Services crews cleaned up a diesel spill.