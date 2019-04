Fire crews have been called to an apartment fire at Park Beach this morning.

TWO people are being treated for smoke inhalation at a Park Beach apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the Tradewinds Apartments at Park Beach in Ocean Parade

Police, Fire and Rescue and ambulance paramedics attended just after 8am.

The fire was quickly brought under control using a fire extinguisher however, smoke filled the unit.

Two people were assessed and one is being transported to hospital.