Fires permitted on the Coffs Coast after rainfall

THE NSW Rural Fire Service has lifted the suspension on fire permits for the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas due to milder weather conditions.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said the decision to lift the suspension on fire permits was due to rain falling across the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas, easing the threat of fires in the landscape.

Fire permits are free, information can be obtained from Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133

"While the fire permit suspension has been lifted, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes," Supt. McArdle said.

The lifting of fire permits came after the Coffs Coast received among the state's highest rainfall over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that the Coffs Harbour area received 61mm of rain over the 48 hour period to 9am on Monday.

The city also had seven of the top 10 gauges for rainfall over the weekend across New South Wales, while Yamba topped the state for rainfall over the weekend with a total of 87mm.