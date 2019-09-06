Menu
Fire risks warnings are in place.
Fire ban during extreme danger period

Rachel Vercoe
6th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
THE fresh cold of winter has quickly been replaced with spring bringing warm weather and extreme levels of fire danger to NSW.

As of today, a total fire ban has been declared by the NSW Rural Fire Service in attempts to limit the potential off fires developing.

During a total fire ban people cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity in the open that may cause a fire.

Bans are put in place on hot, dry and windy days when fires are more likely to spread and cause damage.

Fire permits are also suspended during the ban and will resume when it is lifted.

On the spot fines of $2,200 can be given to anyone found lighting a fire during a total fire ban.

Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and goal terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years jail.

For more information, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au

