Fingers crossed for 2022 after Big Bash cash splash

Action between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers during the Big Bash League game in Coffs Harbour.

The state government has committed an extra $100,000 towards a Big Bash League fixture in Coffs Harbour after this year's event fell victim to the pandemic.

Nationals MP Gurmesh Singh announced the funding, which would come from the T20 World Cup Legacy Fund, and gave assurances it was now a matter sorting out the finer details ahead of the 2021/22 season.

"It will happen it just hasn't been finalised as to when and who," he said.

"What this does is give some surety to Council."

Alex Carey leads the Strikers onto the field during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien)

It is the second significant grant to go towards a T20 fixture at C.ex Stadium in five months after an identical amount was given to Coffs Harbour City Council from a Federal Government bushfire recovery fund.

The money was for the BBL fixture between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat due to be held on January 4 which was later cancelled after Cricket Australia completely rewrote their fixture list due to the resurgence of coronavirus.

Sydney Sixers star Josh Philippe, who was the player of the match when the Sixers beat the Strikers in January 2020, said he would love the chance to return to the Coffs Coast.

"We really enjoyed our time in Coffs Harbour and that was topped off by winning the game in front of awesome fans," he said.

"The pitch at C.ex Coffs International Stadium was one of the best we played on all year and I'd love to play on it again in coming seasons if the opportunity was there."

The grant from Round 3 of the NSW ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Legacy Fund is part of the $2 million awarded to clubs and councils across NSW.

The Fund aims to support the growth of cricket participation and ensure a lasting legacy from NSW's matches during the women's and men's T20 World Cups.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in 2022, with seven matches proposed to be held in Sydney. Fixtures and ticketing details will be available in 2021.