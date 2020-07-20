‘F***ing savage’: Shocking photos from Depp, Heard’s trial

It's the court case that has everything - sex, drugs and Hollywood.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has given a rare insight into the celebrity world - not the glossy public relations-fuelled one, but the harsh reality of it - that hasn't been seen in decades.

It's a throwback to the drug-fuelled drama often associated with rock stars and supermodels in the 90s - an era when Depp was at the height of his relevance.

The unseen, uncut look into Depp and Heard's short-lived, volatile and drama-plagued marriage - and ultimately, their break-up - has played out in court, and in front of the cameras on the steps of London's High Court.

Johnny Depp clutches gifts and cards from wellwishers as he arrives at London’s Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing two-piece designer suits and rock star sunglasses, Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp has given the paparazzi a field day, often pausing on the steps of the High Court to pose and wave.

With her blonde hair in loose curls and a spotty red scarf, Aquaman actor Heard has made an entrance each day in a blazer with padded shoulders and big smile, despite the emotional material being discussed inside the courtroom.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun newspaper for libel after a 2018 article published in the British tabloid accused him of being a "wife beater" during his relationship with Heard, 34.

He is facing explosive allegations of "prolonged and extreme" behaviour towards Heard in a trial that has spanned allegations of faeces in a bed, a severed finger and bizarre blood-smearing incident in a rented Gold Coast mansion, and dangling Heard's tiny dog Pistol out of a car window (while "howling).

Johnny Depp in him in hospital with a severed finger. Picture: Schillings/Supplied

The photo of Johnny Depp’s severed finger. Picture: Supplied

A photo submitted to court shows the kitchen/bar with a smashed window and blood spatters on the ground - in an Australian property they stayed in 2015.

Loose hair as a result of injuries said to have been sustained by Amber Heard during an incident in which Johnny Depp has admitted to "accidentally" headbutting her at their Los Angeles penthouse.

The bombshell celebrity trial has featured allegations of physical assault - by both Depp and Heard, against each other - and spanned evidence defending his character from his ex-fiance, Winona Ryder, and former partner Vanessa Paradis, with whom Depp has two children.

In a statement, Ryder said Depp was not violent towards her during their relationship in the 90s.

A photo showing Amber Heard with a reddened face was released by a London court. Picture: Supplied

Another photo submitted to evidence showing Johnny Depp passed out with ice-cream dripping down his lap.

This photo of Amber Heard was shown in court, with injuries said to have been sustained during an incident involving Johnny Depp. He has denied the allegations.

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations," Ryder said.

"He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen."

It was a sentiment echoed by Paradis, who was in a relationship with Depp for 14 years.

"I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts," Paradis said.

A photo allegedly depicting Amber Heard’s faeces in Johnny Depp's bed.

A picture shown in court of a staircase in the house where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were staying in Australia in March 2015.

So where to now for Depp and Heard once this messy trial - that has exposed their private drama to the world - actually finishes?

The trial will have a huge impact on both Depp and Heard's appeal in Hollywood, with Depp in particular facing "serious challenges" ahead in terms of his personal brand, a Hollywood agent revealed.

Photos of Johnny Depp supplied by Amber Heard to the court that allegedly show him apparently passed out on the floor.

"(Depp) has been on a steady decline before this. He is not like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio, where they have come in hot the past few years," the Los Angeles agent - who works with A-listers and spoke to News Corp on the condition of anonymity - said.

Johnny Depp has consistently worn sunglasses and a scarf covering his mouth, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

He said Depp, known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, was "the 'captain' of a sinking ship".

"The ship has been sinking for some time prior to this - how he pulls himself out of this hole is going to be a real test," he said.

"I think he's facing some serious challenges."

He added that Depp would need to overhaul his image akin to the comeback staged by his ex-fiance Ryder, who similarly faced a public relations disaster. After being caught shoplifting from a Beverly Hills department store in 2001, Ryder has managed to claw her way back into favour.

The question is, can Johnny pull off a Winona? The trial is continuing.

A message scrawled on a mirror was tendered to the court.