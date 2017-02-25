Fine line between pleasure and pain

KEY MAN: Nana Glen usually don't rely on Jay Guthrie's batting but will be when play resumes this afternoon against Dorrigo.

NANA Glen will probably know if it's still a chance of possibly pinching the minor premiership within 30 minutes of play resuming this afternoon.

Nana Glen needs only 15 runs to gain first innings points but victory is only an even money bet as Dorrigo is just one wicket away from grabbing its third win of the summer.

Josh Bartlett and tailender Jay Guthrie will be the batsmen Nana Glen will be relying on to knock over those precious few runs.

As Dorrigo has the bye in the final round and is no chance of making the semi finals, a win today would provide a memorable finish to a challenging season.

On the oval next door to this clash at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park is an encounter that could possibly provide a finish that's just as exciting.

Diggers and Coffs Colts are almost locked in to meeting each other in a fortnight in the knockout semi-final and their current clash is precariously placed.

Diggers still need to make 111 runs to reach its victory target but last week the Colts claimed three important top order wickets prior to stumps.

Whichever team wins this match will be in the box seat to have home ground advantage come finals time.