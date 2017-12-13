Menu
Fine Cotton trainer Haitana takes secrets to the grave

The late Hayden Haitana.
The late Hayden Haitana. news.com.au
Greg White
by

THE man central to arguably the biggest scandal in Coffs Coast history, Hayden Haitana, has passed away in South Australia.

Mr Haitana, 72, was the trainer of Fine Cotton but better-performed galloper Bold Personality took his place in a race at Brisbane's Eagle Farm in 1984.

The attempted ring in was hatched in Coffs Harbour and a number of the 'colourful racing identities' involved were either local residents or involved in other activities in the region.

A betting plunge that spread internationally saw the horse, ridden by Gus Philpot, backed from 33/1 to start at 7/2 and narrowly defeat Harbour Gold.

So amateurish was the plot the scammers infamously used Berger Breeze paint in an attempt to hide the markings of the horses.

Sweat caused the paint to run down the legs of the horse in the mounting yard even before going on to the track.

However, the result was overturned and after months of investigations, several people including the trainer were given lengthy jail sentences.

Properties around Coffs Harbour were combed by AJC stewards and forensic police looking for bodies of horses believed to have been involved in other scams.

At first it was feared Fine Cotton had been killed to hide the "prime suspect" but the horse was later discovered safe and well and lived to a ripe old age.

The biggest scalps were the Waterhouse bookmaking family.

Robbie Waterhouse was warned off before being allowed to resume his career many years later.

It's believed Mr Haitana died on December 6 and his daughter, Mandy, has since taken to social media to pay tribute to her father.

"How do I say goodbye to you forever?

"Never hear another one of your stories, go driving with you on one of your short cuts or crazy adventures when you would try so hard to stay out of trouble.

"But trouble would always find you."

A memorial service will be held at the Gawler and Barossa Racing Club on Saturday.

