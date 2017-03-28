Fine and sunny today: what to expect the rest of the week

TODAY will be the hottest day of the week before temperatures drop and showers hit at the weekend.
It is forecast to reach a high of 30 degrees today and be mostly sunny.
Tomorrow it is expected to reach a high of 29 degrees. From there on, temperatures are forecast to drop.
Thursday - high of 25 degrees and rain (90% 20-40mm)
Friday - high of 23 degrees and showers (90% 5-10mm)
Saturday - high of 24 degrees and possible shower (90% 5-10mm)
Sunday - high of 24 degrees and possible shower (90% 10-20mm)