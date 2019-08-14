Findings from the bottom of the harbour

HAVE you ever wondered what lies beneath the milky water of the jetty?

A group of freedivers came together to find out exactly what was lying on the bottom of the harbour floor, returning to shore with more than four wheely bins of rubbish.

The Coffs Harbour Blue Water Freedivers ran an inaugural Rubbish Spearos Day earlier this month with club members cleaning up the waterways.

“The aim of the day is to remove as much rubbish from the ocean and areas that run into the ocean,” Tom Sandstrom from the Coffs Harbour Blue Water Freedivers club said.

The club members worked around the harbour, including under the jetty, along north wall, around the commercial boats, along the jetty fore shores and the mangrove walk along Coffs Creek.

“In just two hours we completely filled four wheely bins, numerous hessian bags, as well as a number of bulky items including bikes and trolleys.

“People go about their day to day lives and become blind to the amount of rubbish that is around. Once you start looking, you’ll notice it’s everywhere.

The bags were filled with a variety of rubbish including straw, fast food packaging, cigarettes, takeaway coffee cups, kids toys, balls and pool noodles.

“If everyone did their part, our city would be a much nicer place to be and the environment would be a lot better off.

“We hope other community groups follow in our footsteps and start their own clean up program.

The next Rubbish Spearo day will be open to the community and advertised through the clubs social media channels.

To keep up to date with the next clean up, visit Coffs Blue Water Freedivers on Facebook or Coffs spearo club on Instagram.