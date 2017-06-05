Findings from drug, alcohol and driving operation

ALCOHOL readings, positive drug tests, outstanding arrest warrants and possession of drugs are some of the finds during the police's operation garden at the Dorrigo and Bellingen area.

The command's Target action group, assisted by general duties police and officers from the traffic and highway patrol command targeted drug and alcohol driving as well as drug and alcohol crime in Bellingen and Dorrigo on the weekend.

The operation happened due to concern with increase of drug and alcohol crime in the area.

- A 49-year-old man was charged with Drive with Middle Range PCA - first offence after a breath analysis reading of 0.117.

- A 42-year-old man was charged with Drive with Low Range PCA - first offence after a breath analyses reading of 0.076. The vehicle he was driving was issued with a defect notice.

- A 38-year-old man returned a positive road side drug test and was suspended from driving for 24 hours while police waited further analysis.

- A 24-year-old man passenger was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant and was arrested. Another passenger, a 23-year-old man was alleged to be in possession of two ecstasy tablets, four capsules and prohibited fireworks.

- A 48-year-old woman was given an infringement notice for driving with an expired licence.

- A 27-year-old man was given an infringement notice for exceeding speed over 20km/h.