Finding the right puppy school

Q uestion — What do I need to take into account when choosing a pup school?

Answer — There are a number of factors to take into consideration when choosing the right school for your pup.

These include:

— Qualifications of the facilitator. It’s best to join a class run by someone who is a certified dog trainer.

— Reputation. Word of mouth is the best indication of a good, effective pup school or other wise.

— Return rate of clients. Have you heard of people taking their second, third and fourth dogs to the same pup school?

— Venue. Look for a spacious, safe and all weather school.

— What do the pups learn in the school? It should never be just a play date you pay for even though play is of utmost importance.

— How many play sessions occur in each session.

— Training methods used. If you question the facilitator and they use any physicality, find someone else.

— Cost.

— Communication skills and people skills.

— Genuine interest in you and your pup.