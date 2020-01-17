Finding the next Bachelor... via Instagram

The Bachelor producers have approached children's book author and world champion athlete Dave Pow Tabain to be their next leading man.

A Warner Brothers casting agent by the name of Sarah contacted Tabain by Instagram to ask if he would be interested in following in the footsteps of successful main men, Matty Johnson, Sam Wood and Tim Robards to be the next Bachelor.

Sydney man Dave Pow Tabain was approached to be The Bachelor. Pic: @davepowtabain

"We are currently casting for the next series of The Bachelor Australia and searching for the man himself," the message read.

"We were hoping to chat to you about the casting process, if you were first of all single? And if you were interested in hearing more at all?"

Tabain, 30, said he first had a laugh about the message, but wouldn't necessarily give the opportunity a flat no.

"I had a bit of a laugh and I don't watch TV but I'd heard a lot about the Bachelor and I thought it was funny they were hitting me up via Instagram to get me to apply," he said.

Dave is an author and speaker. Pic: @davepowtabain

"I wouldn't downplay the potential it (The Bachelor) has to meet someone that could be the right fit for you, because you never know when you're going to meet them.

"It could be on the street corner, it could be in your DMs, it could be on a plane, it could be standing in line at a cafe.

"If you're going to go on it you have to go all out."

Tabain does seem to tick all the boxes for The Bachelor.

He is the best-selling author of children's book Pow Man, which teaches kids to unleash their inner superhero to overcome bullying.

Dave as Pow Man, the anti-bullying superhero. Pic @davepowtabain

Tabain regularly dresses up as Pow Man and visits schools and children's charities.

He is also a three time kettlebell world champion, a trainer, motivational speaker and marathon runner.

Shortly after receiving the Instagram message Tabain had a phone conversation with the casting agent, which will be followed by further casting processes.

So if there is anyone locally who has their eye on the author, now is the time to speak up.

"Now is definitely the time to let me know," he said with a laugh.

"Let's not leave it to the Bachelor."

Fans wanted The Bachelorette of contestant Ciarran Stott to be the next Bachelor. SUPPLIED

The Bachelor looking for men outside the franchise may suggest that they will not continue with the previous trend of choosing from the previous pool of Bachelorette contestants.

There had been public calls to promote fan favourites from Angie Kent's season of the Bachelorette to the top spot, including runner up Timm Hanly and garish Brit Ciarran Stott, who was forced to withdraw after a family emergency.

He said at first he had a laugh at the thought. Pic: @davepowtabain

He also runs marathons. Pic: @davepowtabain