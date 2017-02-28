Finding it hard to find a rental home?

FINDING a home to rent in Coffs Harbour became a slightly easier in January, however out rental vacancy rate remains low.

According to the REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey Coffs Harbour's vacant rentals was at 2.6%; a rise of 0.4% from December.

The result was slightly higher than the 2.4% rental vacancy rate in January 2016.

REINSW president John Cunningham said the holiday season was a strong factor in rising vacancy rates across many markets during January.

"Activity was limited prior to Australia Day with the desire to search for new rental accommodation low on the agenda during this busy time,” he said.

"We started to see a recovery in the market as the month progressed.”

The highest rental vacancy rate for the region in the last 12 months was in July 2016 when vacancies were at 3.1%; the hardest month to find a rental in the last year was March 2016 when the vacancy rate tightened to just 1.5%