Finding hope for others this Daffodil Day

FLOWER POWER: Look out for Dorothy and her team on August 25.

SHE might be undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, but that hasn't put an end to Dorothy Lockhart's efforts.

Dorothy is a long-time Daffodil Day supporter, supporting Daffodil Day for the last 17 years.

"Cancer affects everyone I am in contact with,” Dorothy said.

"Even my partner is recovering from bowel cancer. It is raging everywhere, everyone knows someone who has cancer, or has cancer themselves.

"I love meeting the people and their support of Cancer Council means so much to me, because I know what it means and where the money goes. It is wonderful to meet people and see them buying daffodils for such a good cause.”

Look out for Dorothy on August 25 when she will be selling Daffodils and merchandise with her dedicated team of volunteers.

There's something for everyone ranging from pens, firefighter Dougal bears, mini soccer balls and tax deductible donation cards.

All funds raised will help fund vital cancer research, prevention, information and support services.