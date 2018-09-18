Menu
COOL CAT: Pepsi is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Community

Finding forever homes for pets

18th Sep 2018 1:30 PM

ARE you looking for a new furry friend to join your family?

Have you considered making a commitment to adopting an animal that needs a home, rather than buying one from a pet shop?

Every year, the RSPCA helps thousands of animals. Before being available for adoption, they are all vet checked, desexed and have been vaccinated and behaviour tested.

This week's pet of the week is Pepsi the domestic short haired cat.

She is four years and seven months old with a gentle soul who loves a good scratch but is also happy to just chill out and do her own thing.

Pepsi is $120 and already registered with the council.

Animal ID: 353972.

To see what other animals are currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au

