Finding a way forward for domestic violence victims

REGIONAL and rural women are experiencing domestic violence at an unnerving rate, and it's the sobering statistics which had prompted more than 200 professionals to help combat the issue.

The rate of DV is 1.5 times higher outside metropolitan areas, with more than one in five women having experienced violence from their partners since the age of 15.

Studies have shown women outside cities face a problematic set of circumstances that make them more vulnerable to DV, ranging from a lack of services to the stigma and shame that is often present in these communities.

This alarming reality prompted professionals from the private, not-for-profit and government sectors to come together in Coffs Harbour this week to address the issue, and to brainstorm a way forward.

The 2018 Rural and Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference took place at Opal Cove over two days, focusing on sharing knowledge and insight pertaining to the domestic and family violence response and prevention sector.

Charlotte Young, manager of Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services in Coffs Harbour, said figures reveal two women are killed each week by men they know.

"Domestic violence, unfortunately, is a growing concern everywhere but if a victim lives in a remote location, is Indigenous or from a cultural or linguistically diverse background, they face greater hurdles on the way to living violence free,” Ms Young said.

"The conference aims to identify a way forward in the DFV space, from a regional and rural perspective. We also hope to have an influence on policy and direction.”

Keynote speakers included The Hon. Leslie Williams MP, Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health.

Studies show there is a common view in regional communities that 'family problems' shouldn't be spoken about, deterring women from seeking help.

It's also be found women face a lack of privacy due to the likelihood of police, health professionals and DFV workers may know both the victim and perpetrator.

Having no access to their own income, the cost of legal services, longer wait times for services, being geographically isolated and having limited transportation options are also limiting factors.

The conference was sponsored by OTCP, Domestic Violence NSW and the Mid North Coast Local Health District.