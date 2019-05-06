Finding a home for young Tilly

Tilly is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

AT only nine months old, Tilly has had a rough start to life and is looking for her forever home.

She's an Australian kelpie/American staffordshire terrier who has been through a few too many homes for a young girl.

Tilly needs a patient and loving home who will give her support and time to learn.

She needs a secure, non see through fence, no pocket pets in the home and is best suited as the only dog.

If you're ready to give this girl a chance, visit adoptapet.com.au or visit the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Animal ID: 445347.