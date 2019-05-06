Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tilly is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Tilly is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Contributed
News

Finding a home for young Tilly

Rachel Vercoe
by
6th May 2019 10:30 AM

AT only nine months old, Tilly has had a rough start to life and is looking for her forever home.

She's an Australian kelpie/American staffordshire terrier who has been through a few too many homes for a young girl.

Tilly needs a patient and loving home who will give her support and time to learn.

She needs a secure, non see through fence, no pocket pets in the home and is best suited as the only dog.

If you're ready to give this girl a chance, visit adoptapet.com.au or visit the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Animal ID: 445347.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    premium_icon Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    News At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    • 6th May 2019 10:15 AM
    Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    premium_icon Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    News TOTEM Skateboarding will gain the attention of the North Coast.

    Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    premium_icon Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    Rugby League Grafton's tough win over Coffs Harbour Comets

    Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    premium_icon Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    News A NEW free legal service will arrive on the Coffs Coast soon.