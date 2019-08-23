Find your next dog at a shelter

Prospective dog owners are being encouraged to adopt not shop for their new pet.

THERE'S never ending stories of pets put up for adoption and finding their second chance with a new, loving, forever home.

Ahead of International Dog Day, prospective dog owners are being encouraged to adopt not shop for their new pet by the NSW Government and the RSPCA.

"I encourage anyone thinking about welcoming a dog into their lives to visit an RSPCA shelter, a NSW council pound, or one of the many approved rehoming organisations across the State to rescue an animal in desperate need of a home," Minister for Local Government, Shelley Hancock said.

"As an incentive for people to adopt rescue pets, the NSW Government continues to provide half-price lifetime pet registration fees.

"Since 2015, 43,000 pet owners have saved a total of nearly $1.2 million in reduced pet registration fees."

Mr Coleman said the RSPCA cares for more than 45,000 animals across NSW each year with its Yagoona facility alone responsible for 15,000 cat and dog adoptions annually.

Mrs Hancock said all pet owners could help reduce the numbers of dogs and cats ­ending up in pounds and shelters.

"If you have decided that you have the time in your life to care for a fur baby, then consider adopting from an RSPCA shelter first," RSPCA CEO Steve Coleman said.

"By doing this, you are not only giving a dog or puppy a second chance but we can match you with the perfect pet for your family situation."

"The easiest way to reduce the numbers of lost and unclaimed dogs needing to be rehomed is to follow the three easy steps of responsible pet ownership - microchipping, desexing and registering your pet," she said.

For more information visit the NSW Pet Registry and RSPCA websites.