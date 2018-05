THIS week's Pet of the Week is two-year-old Savannah the female greyhound.

Savannah loves affection and gets along well with other dogs.

She requires a home where she will be exercised daily and is suitable for all family types.

Her adoption fee is $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

For more information on Savannah and other dogs currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au