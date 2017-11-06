Find your coastal oasis

Property

LANGLANDS PROPERTY PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT AMANDA LANGLANDS' Property Pick of the Week is this Sandy Beach property.

Amanda, tell us about this home:

An experience of peace, tranquillity and secret gardens can be enjoyed as you meander through the landscapes that pop splashes of colour and interesting fauna.

The current owners have created their own private sanctuary, however it is now time to move in a different direction giving the exciting opportunity for new owners to move straight in and enjoy this large family home.

Positioned on 4046sqm in a beach side rural residential area the home is immaculately presented and tastefully renovated.

Sprawling over three levels the home offers interesting architecture with sandstone walls, hardwood floors and beautiful French doors that lead to spacious entertaining decks and stunning raked ceilings in the master bedroom.

The home comprises six bedrooms in total, a master bedroom with ensuite, four other bedrooms on the upper levels plus a substantial one bedroom guest suite on the lower level with private entry.

The living areas are open plan with large picture windows that invite the outside in, lounge room with fireplace and the modern kitchen offers stone bench tops and gas cooking.

Numerous outdoor living areas have been creatively designed capturing different energies in each.

What are your favourite features?

The enormous beautiful main bedroom is a unique feature that will impress any buyer, with high peaked raked ceilings and picture windows that envelop you in the outside greenery and warmth from the sun.

The tastefully designed guest sweet downstairs is another special feature. With the typical family unit changing and growing to include parents and kids staying home longer, this will appeal to many.

The expansive covered timber deck with beautiful flora views as well as the fire pit and open living spaces makes it a home that the lucky owner would be proud to share and entertain with friends.

Who will be interested in this home?

Families looking for privacy and tranquillity will enjoy this home as well as those looking for a bit of extra space for the kids and pets to roam. Those desiring their own oasis close to the beach but far enough away from the hustle and bustle will fall in love with this unique and special property.

SANDY BEACH

193 Johnsons Rd

6 bed, 3 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $695,000

INSPECT: Saturday November 11, 10.00-10.30am

CONTACT: Amanda Langlands, Langlands Property, 0408 561 682

langlandsproperty.com.au

