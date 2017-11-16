Find the right job on the Coffs Coast

Experienced butcher

What: Top Town eats is seeking an experienced butcher for a permanent casual position. The successful applicant will work four days a week, no Saturdays and must be reliable, neat and tired.

Call Peter on 6654 2376 or 0431 524 354.

School principal

What: Coffs Coast Alesco School is looking for an inspirational and highly skilled principal with broad experience in a range of educational settings to lead and manage the school. Coffs Coast Alesco School delivers an innovative teaching and learning program to students in years 9 and 10. It is a registered and accredited special assistance school. Applicants must be registered as a teacher in NSW.

Applications close on Sunday, November 26 at 5pm.

Email gordonamann@coffscollege.nsw.edu.au or call Gordon on 6652 5378.

EEN/RN care and support coordinator

What: Home Nursing Group is looking for someone who has case management or community care coordination experience, can work autonomously and has a passion for older people.

Send through your resume and cover letter addressing the selection criteria to jobs@homenursinggroup.com.au or upload your application through the website homenursinggroup.com.au

Computer systems technician

What: The ideal candidate will support the installation, deployment and maintenance of all Microsoft office desktop applications, Microsoft server 2012/2016/hyper-V/exchange/ O365, hardware, servers, printers and peripherals. A minimum of ICT Diploma or three years work experience is required. An understanding of the blueberry growing process in local context, teamwork and excellent communication skills and commitment to a long term role in a rural area are important for this position.

Send through your resume to bellablues@bigpond.com

Applications close on Saturday, November 18.

Bistro and dining staff

What: Positions are available at Sawtell RSL for hospitality bistro and dining all rounders. Preference will be given to those with basic food handling and function experience. To be considered for these roles you will need to have a strong customer service focus, be a good communicator, hold a current NSW RSA certificate, be able to work as a team and available to work a variety of day, nights and weekend shifts.

Apply direct to Greg Agius at the Sawtell RSL Club or email info@sawtellrsl.com.au

Boilermaker

What: Arc Attack fabrication are seeking an experienced boilermaker with site and workshop experience preferred. The position is casual but will become permanent after a trail period. Applicants must know how to read autocad drawings and be ready for an immediate start.

Call 6654 2188.

Property managers and property officers

What: LJ Hooker are seeking property managers and officers. For a confidential chat and to see what you need to do to start your new career in 2018, call Cassandra Patmore on 0416 236 977.

Home delivery contractor

What: The Coffs Coast Advocate are looking for home deliver contractors for the Toormina, Sawtell, Bonville and Bonville waters area for the Wednesday and Saturday print editions. Reliable vehicle is required.

Email your details to circulation@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Timer sales position

What: Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is seeking a full time timber salesperson for their Glenreagh office. The successful applicant will be responsible for supporting customers with enquiries via phone and email, concerting quotes and enquiries into sales, building relationships with new and existing customers, assisting in pricing and quoting of products and liaising with other areas of the business.

Send your resume to HR manager Martin McCarthy at martin@coffshardwoods.com.au or call 66492006.

Hair Salon manager

What: A full time permanent position based in Coffs Harbour as a hair salon manager. Applicants must have experience in a similar role and there will be above award wages for the right applicant.

Call 6651 5991 to apply.

Family worker, lifestyle coordinator

What: CRANES Community Support Programs is looking for a family worker on a one year fixed term basis. CRANES Family Support service adopts a family centred, strengths based approach to improve family well-being and promote meaningful and sustainable outcomes for the families they work with.

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to applications@cranes.org.au

General practitoner

What: Frontline Health North Coast NSW need a GP/medical practitioner to be based in Coffs Harbour. Successful applicants will be responsible for providing a high standard of medical care to all categories of patients. Not from the area? If successful through the screening process, Frontline are willing to fly you free of charge to Coffs Harbour to meet the team and check out the town.

For a confidential discussion, call Melinda Flavell on 02 4927 1511 or email mflavell@frontlinehealth.com.au, quoting Ref No. 141191

Production manager

What: Kara Kar Holdings pty ltd is looking for a production manager who has significant experience in a leadership role within a high volume, quality and customer focused manufacturing environment. The position will see the successful applicant manage the production department and a stall of 35 plus to meet production and quality targets.

For more information about the position and job pack, email andrew@karakar.com.au