Find out how many people are speeding on our roads

DOUBLE DEMERITS: Police will be out in force over the long weekend to ensure safety for the holiday traffic. Adam Hourigan Photography

MORE than 5000 people were caught speeding on Coffs and Clarence roads last year, and with the Australia Day long weekend coming up, police will be out to ensure safety on our roads again.

According to figures from the Department of Revenue, 5369 speeding fines were issued by Coffs/Clarence police over the last 12 months.

It left the delinquent drivers out of pocket to the tune of $1,709,100 in fines over the 12 months.

Twenty-one of the drivers were charged with exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h, which according to the RMS website incurs a fine of $2435 and six demerit points.

Over the same time period, 237 people were penalised for seat-belt offences and 305 for mobile phone infringements.

The highest number of speeding offences occurred over the busy summer holiday period, with 807 people booked last January, and 757 in December 2018.

Police conducted Operation Safe Arrival over the Christmas holiday period, and will conduct Operation Safe Return this long weekend, commencing 12.01am January 25 to 11.59pm Monday January 28.

A police spokesperson said double demerit points will be in force for speeding, seat belt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

"Police will be not only concentrating on major routes that holidaymakers will returning home on,” they said.

"You can expect to see police on back roads throughout rural areas during the long weekend.”

The number of people speeding has increased by 124% over the last five years, with police issuing 2397 speeding notices in the area in 2013.