Find a wave to suit any ability this week

ON EDGE: Avoca boardriders took out Nudie Australian Boardriders national final.

Surf Conditions

WITH a settled weekend on the Coffs Coast there will be fun waves around for surfers of all abilities.

A small east swell with a decent period will ensure all beaches have some waves.

Winds from the south will make southern corners the cleanest place to surf.

On Sunday the swell will swing to the south and hold well into next week.

Mornings will be the best surfing conditions with southerly offshore winds.

Local surf news

There was a good turnout for the Woolgoolga Boardriders sign on day last weekend.

It isn't too late to sign-up for the year.

The first open comp in on Sunday, March 5.

Cost for the year is $45 for students, $60 for adults or $130 for the family.

The first junior comp will be on Sunday, April 9.

Keep an eye on the WBC Facebook page for more information.

Entries are open online for the Billabong Oz Grom Cup with divisions run from under-8 to under-16 being run in Coffs Harbour from April 18 to April 22.

Groms wanting to compete can through the Surfing NSW website.

Global surf news

The Australian Boardriders Battle national final has been run and won for the year.

This year the event was held at Newcastle Beach and attracted some of Australia's best surfers.

Avoca boardriders took out the title over Snapper Rocks, Bondi and North Narrabeen clubs.

The best male surfer of the event was Perth Standlick from Bondi and Steph Gilmore was named best female.

Special mention to Coffs Boardriders who finished 12th.

The Australian leg of the WQS continues this week with Surfest at Newcastle before moving to many beach next week for the Australian Open of Surfing.

Both events carry solid points and attract some of the best surfers in the world.