Find a job on the Coffs Coast

Supervising Officer

What: Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for a supervising officer for asset project delivery. The purpose of the role is to inspect capital works carried out by Council's contractors and private land developers to ensure works are competed in accordance with contract documentation, development consent conditions, approved engineering drawings, Council's standards and statutory requirements.

Salary: Ranging from $73k to $81k plus super.

Applications close on Wednesday, November 15.

Visit goo.gl/H3KDTx

The Coffs Coast Advocate home delivery contractor

What: Home delivers are wanted in the Toormina, Sawtell and Bonville Waters area for the Wednesday and Saturday print editions of the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Email your details to circulation@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Fulltime resort stores manager

What: Bonville Golf Resort are looking for an experienced and passionate person with a hospitality profession background to manage the daily stores operations including ordering, receipt, dispatch and storage of food and beverage. A RSA certificate is essential.

Send applications to ohs@bonvillegolf.com.au

HR casual truck driver

What: Booth crane truck hire has a position available for a HR casual truck driver. The position will require the driver to do deliveries of roofing products to building sites around Coffs Harbour and North Coast on a daily basis if required in a rigid crane truck.

Requirements: Previous driving experience, fit and healthy as some manual lifting is required.

Send your resume to bandwbooth@westnet.com.au

Part time medical receptionist

What: Headspace Coffs Harbour is seeking an experienced medical receptionist to join their team.

Call 6652 1878 or email srowe@genhealth.org.au

Blueberries crop technician

What: A full time position requiring Diploma of Horticulture qualifications or at least three years of full time relevant work experience. This is a technical role requiring someone who is skilled, hard working and committed to a long term career.

Email your resume and cover letter to jsbennings65@gmail.com

Casual traffic survey staff

What: Traffic Data & Control are looking for casual survey staff in the Coffs Harbour area for an upcoming parking survey. Must be available to work Wednesday, November 22, Thursday, November 23 and Saturday, November 25 between 8am and 8pm.

Pay: $22.86 per hour plus penalties.

Send your resume to admin@trafficdc.com.au

Road construction crew member

What: Employed through Labour Hire, crew members will drive to a depot in Grafton and head off to assigned jobs. The position is for someone with a HR or HC truck license with previous plant operating experience. This is not FIFO work.

Requirements: A roller license or competency card, minimum of a HR truck licence, available for local and away work, team play, flexible, has a white card and their own transport.

To apply, visit goo.gl/vdWkM1

Fashion sales stylist

What: Taking Shape are on the lookout for a new stylist to join their team. Sales stylists are passionate, committed, confident, stylise, experienced in offering exceptional customer service, flexible and able to work retail's busiest when required.

Email your resume to careers@takingshape.com

Registered nurse

What: Vivir Healthcare are currently seeking a passionate and motivated registered nurse with a commitment to providing holistic care to the elderly. Successful applicants will assess, monitor and evaluate clients, do joint assessment, planning and reviews with case managers and be responsible and accountable for clinical practice based on current codes of ethics.

Requirements: Applicants muse hold current registration as a registered nurse with AHPRA, demonstrate high level quality clinical care with aged care setting and well developed communication and literacy skills.

Email your resume to katek@vivir.com.au

New Horizons team leader

What: New Horizons are looking for an experienced manager as a Team Leader to provide leadership and direction to a team of support workers in Coffs Harbour and Grafton to deliver a quality person centred and recovery focused customer experience.

Responsibilities: Develop the team by creating an encouraging environment, quality improvement and reflection on performance, ensure employee rosters, resources, brokerage and other expenditure aligns to budgets and engage and support service excellence initiatives including quality checking, customer representative councils, customer experience strategies and distribution of care packages.

To apply, visit goo.gl/LWDmi5

Sales - Bearings and industrial products

What: Coffs Harbour Bearing centre are looking for someone to join their team in Coffs Harbour who has had previous experience in the bearing industry. Duties will include bearing sales, stock recepiting, customer service, phone sales and quotes.

To apply, email your resume to sales@chbc.com.au