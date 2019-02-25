Financial merger with a 360 outlook

MERGER: The Australia Stock Exchange has been briefed on the Coffs Harbour acquisition.

COUNTPLUS Limited, member firm 360 Financial Advantage (360FA) has finalised terms to acquire 100 per cent of Kerry Albert & Co, a long-standing and respected member of the Count Financial network and the oldest Count member firm in Coffs Harbour.

The transaction announced to the Australia Stock Exchange is said to strengthen 360FA's position on the Mid North Coast.

It has acquired the entire client base of Kerry Albert & Co excluding the audit fees generated by the practice. Included in the transaction is the Count Coffs Harbour brand.

"Our due diligence revealed Kerry Albert & Co as a quality strategic fit and represents a strong alignment of cultural values, and professional client purpose,” 360FA managing principal Victoria Studley said.

Principal Kerry Albert (CPA, CFP, JP), who founded the firm in Coffs Harbour in 1985, will be retained as a consultant, and the existing staff of Kerry Albert & Co will be offered roles.

The firm has revenues of around $1.2 million and has experienced growth in financial planning services that accounts for approximately 30 per cent of total revenue.

Consideration for the investment is $1.205 million with 70 per cent to be paid on completion and the balance over two deferred payments.

360FA's Coffs Harbour practice will relocate to the Kerry Albert & Co offices as part of the transaction, further ensuring a smooth handover of clients.

Mr Albert said the merged firm marks a period of opportunity and growth for 360FA.

"The transaction represents a new phase for our firm and a natural home to our loyal business and personal clients located within the Coffs Harbour region, who will be serviced by a leading team from the CountPlus network,” he said.

The company's growth strategy

Matthew Rowe, chief executive officer of CountPlus says the Kerry Albert & Co transaction highlights the focus of the company's merger and acquisition process.

"CountPlus is focused on investing in high-quality accounting and advice firm partners and this acquisition represents a solid partnership in the Coffs Harbour region,” Mr Rowe said.

The transaction is expected to be earnings accretive within the first year.