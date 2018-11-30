Financial boost for the bush

GOOD NEWS: Matthew McGillivray gives the thumbs up after piloting Glitra to victory in the 2017 Coffs Harbour Cup. More prizemoney will be up for grabs in country NSW meetings from next year.

GOOD NEWS: Matthew McGillivray gives the thumbs up after piloting Glitra to victory in the 2017 Coffs Harbour Cup. More prizemoney will be up for grabs in country NSW meetings from next year. Trevor Veale

Horse racing: Country racing has been given a major boost, with Racing New South Wales announcing a prize money increase for select meetings.

From January 1 non-TAB and Country Sky 2 race meetings will benefit from a 25 per cent increase in minimum prize money.

This means prize money at non-TAB meetings will jump from $6000 to $8000 and Country Sky 2 meetings will go from $10000 to $12000.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine said it's a great injection for the local industry.

"I'm over the moon for the owners and trainers, it's great for the grassroots of racing,” Saladine said.

"It certainly impacts us and our participants.”

Saladine said he would certainly love prize money to be even greater, but the level it's sitting at now is fair.

Saladine pointed to the coming showcase meeting as an example.

"We have a meeting on December 13 with every race worth $30,000... $240,000 on a Thursday in Coffs is unheard of,” he said.

"So I think the city, provincial and country levels of prize money are pretty adequate at the moment.”

Racing NSW Chairman Russell Balding said the industry is crucial to many towns around the state.

"Racing is very important in these regional and remote areas and we want to ensure they are viable and continue to provide entertainment and a social outlet for these communities,” he said.