Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

The 42-year-old man arrested at Coffs Harbour is accused of stealing massive sums of money from supperannuation funds for his own use. Contributed

A FINANCIAL adviser accused of embezzling massive sums of money from superannuation funds for his own use has pleaded not guilty in court.

Daniel Harris, 42, was arrested in November last year after police raided his Bonville home and seized a computer, mobile phones and business papers.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District had begun investigating the alleged fraud in August last year after receiving reports superannuation funds were being misappropriated.

It's alleged by police Harris took the funds that were deposited in self-managed superannuation fund accounts.

Court papers state he allegedly stole $72,259 from an account between 2015 and 2018, and $133,879 from another in January, 2017.

He faced Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday and the case was adjourned to March 18.