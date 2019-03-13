Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coffs Harbour financial adviser accused of embezzling large sums of money from his two of his clients' superannuation funds is now facing further charges.
A Coffs Harbour financial adviser accused of embezzling large sums of money from his two of his clients' superannuation funds is now facing further charges. Barry Leddicoat
News

Financial adviser slapped with string of new fraud charges

Jasmine Minhas
by
13th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FINANCIAL adviser who was accused of embezzling large sums of money from two of his clients' superannuation funds has been slapped with a further seven charges of fraud.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District began investigating 42-year-old Daniel Harris in August last year after receiving reports from some of his clients that their self-managed superannuations funds were being misappropriated.

Police raided Harris' Bonville home in November, seizing a computer, mobile phones and businesses papers.

Officers then arrested Harris and he was charged with two counts of fraud.

He had allegedly stolen around $72,000 from an account between 2015 and 2018, and around $134,000 from another in January 2017.

Harris plead not guilty to the charges at his first court appearance in January.

Following further investigations of claims, detectives have laid fresh charges on Harris and he is now facing a total of nine fraud-related charges.

He is due to face Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 18.

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court financial adviser fraud superannuation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man charged after police find loaded gun, stolen IDs in home

    premium_icon Man charged after police find loaded gun, stolen IDs in home

    News A MAN has been arrested after police discovered an unregistered loaded gun, drugs and multiple stolen drivers licences and credit cards at a Coffs Harbour home.

    • 13th Mar 2019 11:45 AM
    Concern over ambulance rosters

    premium_icon Concern over ambulance rosters

    News New ambulance rosters fail to deliver any improvement in services.

    • 13th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    Youth are being pushed to the limits

    premium_icon Youth are being pushed to the limits

    News Committed to expanding headspace youth mental health services.

    Local students to cut class in second climate strike

    premium_icon Local students to cut class in second climate strike

    News Coffs students to walk out in controversial nationwide rally.