Financial adviser slapped with string of new fraud charges

A FINANCIAL adviser who was accused of embezzling large sums of money from two of his clients' superannuation funds has been slapped with a further seven charges of fraud.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District began investigating 42-year-old Daniel Harris in August last year after receiving reports from some of his clients that their self-managed superannuations funds were being misappropriated.

Police raided Harris' Bonville home in November, seizing a computer, mobile phones and businesses papers.

Officers then arrested Harris and he was charged with two counts of fraud.

He had allegedly stolen around $72,000 from an account between 2015 and 2018, and around $134,000 from another in January 2017.

Harris plead not guilty to the charges at his first court appearance in January.

Following further investigations of claims, detectives have laid fresh charges on Harris and he is now facing a total of nine fraud-related charges.

He is due to face Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 18.