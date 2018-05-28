Branson ‘training to become an astronaut’

Sir Richard Branson is taking the commercial space race to the next level by training to become an astronaut. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

THE Australian share market is expected to open lower after US stocks and oil prices fell at the end of last week.

On Monday morning, the Australian share price futures index was down 30 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 6,007 points.

The Australian share market on Friday closed flat, with a lack of domestic and international news leaving investors with little to direct their activity.

The benchmark S & P/ASX200 was down 4.3 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 6,032.8 points, the broader All Ordinaries index was down 3.2 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,140.9 points.

At 0700 AEST, the local currency was worth 75.60 US cents, from 75.62 US cents on Friday.

WORLD FINANCE UPDATE:

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has told lawmakers the US government has reached a deal to put Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp back in business, a senior congressional aide says.

OT TAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with US President Donald Trump and raised "strong concerns" about a US probe into car and truck imports that was launched this week.

PARIS - A bottle of wine made in 1774 has reportedly sold for 103,700 euros ($A161,431) at auction in France.

LONDON - Sir Richard Branson has revealed that he is training to become an astronaut as he takes the fight to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in the commercial space race.

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

WESFARMERS - Wesfarmers will pull out of the UK hardware market, announcing it will sell the Homebase chain it bought two years ago to turn into Bunnings.

GODFREYS - John Hardy, the star of vacuum cleaner retailer Godfreys' famous bowling ball TV ads, hasn't entirely ruled out a return to the small screen as he picks up the mantle of chief executive of the company for a third time.

AMP - AMP has been hit with a third class action over the scandals revealed at the banking royal commission and the resulting damage to the embattled financial giant's market value.

CRINITI - The founder of Italian restaurant chain Criniti's has been banned from managing any company until 2023.