Finals time for National Touch League

The Queensland Broncos look for an opening in the NSW Rebels defence during an Elite Eight open men's match of the National Touch League (NTL).

IT'S the business end of the National Touch League.

The cream has risen to the top and today the best teams in the country will be chasing a national title in the final day of action at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

While many will go home empty handed, Touch Football Australia chief executive Colm Maguire is sure the majority of the players will return in 12 months time.

"When I look back at my own experience, it's 21 years of a social sport and a social participation opportunity whereby you are used to participating with those people and you enjoy the experience,” Maguire said.

The CEO said there's likely to be an increase in player numbers in Coffs Harbour next year.

"This year we tried to implement an over-60s division,” he said.

"We're confident that will get up because it will be about providing a participation outcome for people that want to continue to be around our game.”