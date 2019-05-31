Menu
Truck crash on Englands Rd roundabout laat year.
Truck crash on Englands Rd roundabout laat year. Frank Redward
FINALLY: Trees to be removed from notorious crash blackspot

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st May 2019 9:50 AM
AFTER a slew of truck crashes over the years, it's been announced the thick vegetation at Englands Rd roundabout will be removed 'as soon as possible'.

This comes after a truck carrying around 20-tonnes of lamb meat rolled at Englands Rd roundabout earlier this month, prompting renewed calls to have something done about the notorious crash blackspot located on the Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour.

Long-standing former State MP Andrew Fraser had been vocal about the roundabout, blaming factors including the vegetation for obscuring views from all sides.

In January Mr Fraser announced $208,000 in funding to install vehicle activated signs and transverse linemarking at the roundabout.

 

Thirty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets was sent to landfill after a semi-trailer crash on the roundabout.
Thirty tonnes of lamb that was destined for supermarkets was sent to landfill after a semi-trailer crash on the roundabout. Frank Redward

Mr Fraser's successor Gurmesh Singh has today announced the RMS will remove the vegetation in the centre of the roundabout after he raised concerns with Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole in Parliament this week.

"I have always maintained that the removal of vegetation on the roundabout will allow drivers to have a better view of the road, and make them realise they need to slow down as they negotiate the roundabout, particularly where the exit is tight," Mr Singh said.

"The Minister asked RMS to urgently investigate - he rang on Thursday afternoon to let me know RMS...considered the environmental factors and advised it believes removing the trees will have positive safety benefits and deliver the best outcomes.

"I'm told action is being taken to remove them as soon as possible."

coffs harbour englands road roundabout pacific highway truck rollover
