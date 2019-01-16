Menu
Raleigh bridge.
Raleigh bridge. Rachel Vercoe
News

Final stage of upgrade

16th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
PREPERATIONS for the final stage of the heritage listed Raleigh Bridge will close the temporary pedestrian/cycle path.

As the project moves into the final stage, the temporary path installed during construction will be closed for eight to ten days to allow scaffolding to be moved for work on the final span.

"All major steel repair work on the $3.3 million NSW Government-funded project, which began in June 2018, is now complete and painting of the second span was completed this month," a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian and cycleway will be closed from Monday 21 January, weather permitting, while the move takes place.

"Moving the scaffold will coincide with the school holiday period, so there will be no impact to the school bus service as a result of the bridge closure."

School buses, pedestrians and cyclists will have access to the bridge from Tuesday, January 29 under the direction of traffic control.

The walkway is expected to be re-instated by Friday, February 1.

The Raleigh Bridge project is due for completion by mid-2019.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Coffs Coast Advocate

