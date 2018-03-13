Final spirits get dampened

GOT HIM: Coffs Colts' Ben Martin gets bowled in the Nana Glen v Coffs Colts minor semi-final on Saturday.

RAIN played to the favour of Sawtell at the weekend, gifting the minor premiers a spot in the grand final in a fortnight's time.

The wet conditions washed out the Sawtell v Diggers first and second grade, and Sawtell Blue v Northern District Rebels, matches at Richardson Park which stirred some controversy.

Some players criticised the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association for moving the semi-finals to another ground.

The association's president Steve Meakins defended the decision, and warned penalties including match suspensions may be issued to any individuals who continue to harass committee members on social media.

"It is a well-known policy determined by the CHDCA Delegates that semi-final venue preference is given to the higher placed team. The CHDCA does not wish to create a scenario where "just in case” wickets are being prepared throughout the area,” Meakins said in a statement relating to the Sawtell Blue v Rebels second grade match.

The washed out game knocked out the Rebels, leaving Sawtell Blue to take on Diggers over Saturday and Sunday.

While Meakins said the washed out first grade semi-final gave the Diggers "second bite of the cherry” when they play Nana Glen.

Nana Glen knocked the Coffs Colts out of the competition last weekend, winning its semi-final by three wickets.

The Colts won the toss and chose to bat first but failed to build any big totals after top-order batsmen James Britnell and Timothy Parkins were dispatched for ducks.

Colts' Matthew Rose (28) and Aiden Statham (36) helped the Coffs team on to 133 all out.

Nick Stanlan-Velt was Nana Glen's stand-out with the ball, scalping 3/23 and bowling five maidens.

Nana Glen chased the Colts' total down after 62.2 overs, finishing with 7/139 after Timothy Anderson top scored with 37.

Nana Glen's Nick Stanley-Velt fires a delivery in the Nana Glen v Coffs Colts minor semi-final on Saturday. Keagan Elder

Coffs Colts v Nana Glen

Colts batting

A Statham36

M Rose28

C Hamworth18

T Britnell16

L Cox14

Sundries0

Total 133 after 63.4 overs

Nana Glen bowling

N Stanlan-Velt3/23

B Johnson2/11

B Munro1/14

J Guthrie1/21

J Bartlett1/22

Nana Glen batting

T Anderson37

B Bartlett29

J Ireland22

J Hyde13 (n.o.)

J Bartlett9 (n.o)

Sundries9 (nb 0, w 1, b 3, lb 5)

Total 7/139 after 62.2 overs

Colts bowling

C Hamworth2/13

L Cox1/16

B Austin1/20

M Francis 1/27

A Statham 1/30