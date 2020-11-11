Menu
FINAL RIDE: Community rallies to fulfil truckie’s dying wish

Jasmine Minhas
11th Nov 2020 8:00 PM
IN AN incredible send-off, the Coffs community has rallied to fulfil local truck driver Les Hart’s final wish.

In moving scenes, a convoy of trucks flanked by motorcycles made a lap of honour around Coffs Harbour and were met with shouts of joy from Les’ family and friends.

Les’ best friend, Chris Gale, was ecstatic that he was able to honour Les’ last request: to have his coffin carried on a prime mover of a semi-trailer to his funeral.

Les tragically passed away from cancer and, in the lead up to his funeral, Chris had made a desperate appeal for help on social media.

In response a local radio station shared his appeal, and thousands of people replied with messages of support.

Chris was blown away when three local companies all offered trucks to make sure his best friend received the final ride he had hoped for.

The local trucking firms WDI Earthmoving, Burnett Heavy Haulage and Robinson Earthmoving all helped out.

