Final piece of Broncos puzzle

Darius Boyd has been under the pump in the No.6 jersey. (AAP Image/Darren England)

BRONCOS captain Darius Boyd admits the final piece of the puzzle for Brisbane's power pack is their spine combination but insists their current playmakers are on the right track.

After a year of criticism, the 32-year-old has taken it upon himself to improve Brisbane's attacking woes as the club cling on for their finals lives ahead of Friday night's penultimate pairing with Parramatta.

Despite boasting one of the best forward packs in the competition and points-scoring outside backs, the Broncos' playmakers are yet to fire.

The Broncos have fielded seven different halves combinations alone this season, while Boyd and Anthony Milford were part of the club's million-dollar mid-year positional switch.

Injuries, suspensions and positional changes have plagued Brisbane's spine this season and has yet to find some form leading into the finals series.

Boyd admitted there was still work to be done in the key playmaking positions at Red Hill but was confident the current players could get the job done in the final fortnight of regular season footy.

When asked whether the Broncos' spine combination was the final piece of the puzzle to become premiership winners, Boyd replied: "Probably, yeah".

Boyd switched to five-eighth several weeks ago. AAP Image/Darren England.

"Our forwards are doing a great job," he said.

"We've got some classy outside backs so I think the more on board we can get together as a spine, the more we can work together.

"That's up to me personally as well to make sure I'm nailing my role.

"I've got to be calling the shots and leading the team around the park and executing as well.

"I think the more we can do that, we've got some special kids and special talent in the group that we can do some good things."

With two years left on his contract, Boyd said he was not planning on leaving the club any time soon.

"I'm just taking it year by year," he said.

Anthony Milford has shifted to fullback. (AAP Image/Darren England) DARREN ENGLAND

"I'm playing five-eighth at the moment and enjoying that role. It's different. I'm learning on the run.

"I need to get better and I know that but I'm enjoying it and just wanting to get better to do my job for the team."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold last week backed his playmakers, saying the 20 points scored in their two-point loss to the Rabbitohs was enough to win most games in the NRL.

"We've probably had so many changes to our spine this year and some of that has been my doing too," Seibold said.

"I let some players go there or we've had a few injuries.

"Any time you (score 20 points), that's enough to win a game of NRL. We've just got to be better.

"I don't want to be critical of our playmakers. We scored enough points (on Friday night) and made enough opportunities."