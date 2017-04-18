Final Friday feast for foodies

FRIDAY is your last chance until next spring to catch a great feed at the Twilight Food Market.

Fish and chips, paella, gozleme, lamb kebabs and home-made lemonade are just some of the treats on this popular moveable menu.

The weather has been a bit unkind the past few weeks and the markets were cancelled due to rain. So, if you've missed your weekly feast, get down to Park Beach reserve on Friday and order up big.

You don't need a reservation or to dress fancy, just bring your family, friends, blankets, chairs, beer and wine and enjoy the final Twilight Market for this season.

The market will return when daylight savings kicks in again at the beginning of October.