Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIME TO STAND UP: Club captains Nathan Ensbey, Trevor Bailey, Luke Cox and Richie Gallichan will lead their sides into battle this weekend.
TIME TO STAND UP: Club captains Nathan Ensbey, Trevor Bailey, Luke Cox and Richie Gallichan will lead their sides into battle this weekend.
Sport

Final four ready to do battle

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Mar 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: When the four remaining sides in this season's North Coast Cricket Council Premier League step onto the field tomorrow, they'll know the last five months count for nothing.

The finals are a new competition; they can provide a fresh chance for teams to prove what they are made of or can be the stuff of nightmares as title favourites unravel in a heartbeat.

Two contests are set to unfold this weekend, with Harwood and Sawtell battling it out for a place in the grand final while Coutts-Coffs Colts and Diggers fight for survival.

Sawtell skipper Richie Gallichan has been an integral part of sustained success at the club over the last few years.

Gallichan said Sawtell's secret to success come finals time was experience.

"We have a lot of guys in their mid 30s that have played a lot of cricket and a lot of finals cricket,” he said. "They know how to get the job done.”

One of the key youths for Sawtell is batsman Tyh Murphy, who Gallichan pinpointed as peaking at the right time of year.

"Ever since Diggers captain Trevor Bailey said in the paper a couple of weeks ago he expects Tyh to be a key figure he's been a revelation for us.”

Gallichan has wasted no time initiating mind games with the opposition, saying all the pressure is on Harwood this weekend.

"They're the minor premiers playing at home; we've got to travel up there and stay overnight. No one expects us to win.”

As for Diggers captain Bailey, he said discipline will be the key if his side are to make it to week two of the finals.

"We'll have to bowl well and keep it tight, take our catches and bat with the job at hand in mind.”

PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS WEEK 1

Major semi final

Harwood v Sawtell at Harwood Oval

Minor semi final

Coutts-Coffs Colts v Diggers at JJ Lawrence Fields

coutt-coffs colts cricket diggers harwood north coast cricket council premier league sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Funds for Waterfall Way upgrade

    premium_icon Funds for Waterfall Way upgrade

    Video If elected the Nationals will pour $50 million into upgrading the roadway.

    Waiting time is over for free health clinic at Ulong

    premium_icon Waiting time is over for free health clinic at Ulong

    News Now that we have a clinical space, all we need is a GP

    • 8th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS.

    Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    premium_icon Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    News Locals fear Hearnes Lakes is dying a death by a thousand cuts