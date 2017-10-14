Final decision on Oztag play to be made tomorrow

DECISION PENDING: A final decision on whether or not the Auatralian Oztag Junior Championships will be played will be made tomorrow morning.

DECISION PENDING: A final decision on whether or not the Auatralian Oztag Junior Championships will be played will be made tomorrow morning. Keagan Elder

THE Australian Oztag Junior Championships may go ahead tomorrow if there is no more rain tonight.

Australian Oztag was in consultation with ground staff this afternoon and decided there was a chance some fields might be playable if no rain falls over night.

A further field inspection will be made tomorrow at 6.30am.

A 10 field contingency plan has been drawn up and will be posted online.

The decision to play or not will be made after tomorrow's inspection.

"It is very disappointing the tournament has been interrupted and may be abandoned but that's the risk of outdoor sports," Oztag Tournament Director Bill Harrigan said.

"The weather has taken the decision out of our hands.

"In the 10 years Oztag (has been) in Coffs, we have never seen weather this extreme."

If play is abandoned, a 50% registration will be refunded to teams.